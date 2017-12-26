What to Know Police got a call about the shooting near Highview Avenue and Fillmore Street on Staten Island shortly after 3 p.m. Monday

A 42-year-old woman was shot in the head, her 19-year-old son hit in the shoulder, by a Christmas Day gunman in a black SUV who opened fire on their parked car on Staten Island in a possible case of mistaken identity, according to officials and police sources familiar with the investigation.

Authorities say the unidentified victims were parked in their blue Nissan Sentra near Highview Avenue and Fillmore Street shortly after 3 p.m. Monday when the unknown shooter pulled up and unleashed a hail of bullets on their vehicle.

Both the mother and son suffered only graze wounds and are expected to survive, though there was no immediate update on the extent of their injuries.

Police sources say the motive and shooter are unknown, and the gunfire may be a case of mistaken identity, though they did not elaborate further.

The investigation is ongoing.