Kevin O'Grady is wanted on a felony violation of a probation warrant for possessing sexual performance by a child; he also hasn't registered

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS

A 37-year-old Long Island sex offender has been added to Suffolk County's "Most Wanted" list -- and authorities are asking for the public's help bringing him in.

Kevin O'Grady, whose last known address is in Ridge, is wanted by Suffolk probation officers on a felony violation of a probation warrant for possessing a sexual performance by a child under the age of 16, police said Tuesday.

He is also wanted by Suffolk Police for failing to register as a sex offender.

Details on the previous case against Grady weren't immediately clear. Grady is described as being about 6 feet 1 inch tall and 210 pounds with brown eyes and black and gray hair.

