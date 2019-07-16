Sex Offender Scofflaw Added to 'Most Wanted' List by Suffolk County Cops - NBC New York
Sex Offender Scofflaw Added to 'Most Wanted' List by Suffolk County Cops

Published 21 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Authorities are looking for a "Most Wanted" sex offender on Long Island, police said Tuesday

    • Kevin O'Grady is wanted on a felony violation of a probation warrant for possessing sexual performance by a child; he also hasn't registered

    • Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS

    A 37-year-old Long Island sex offender has been added to Suffolk County's "Most Wanted" list -- and authorities are asking for the public's help bringing him in.

    Kevin O'Grady, whose last known address is in Ridge, is wanted by Suffolk probation officers on a felony violation of a probation warrant for possessing a sexual performance by a child under the age of 16, police said Tuesday. 

    He is also wanted by Suffolk Police for failing to register as a sex offender. 

    Details on the previous case against Grady weren't immediately clear. Grady is described as being about 6 feet 1 inch tall and 210 pounds with brown eyes and black and gray hair. 

    Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

