Cops Swarm Street in Montclair in Homicide Investigation - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Cops Swarm Street in Montclair in Homicide Investigation

Homicides in the town are relatively rare, though there was one high-profile case -- that of Sarah Butler -- there in 2016

By Brian Thompson

Published 55 minutes ago | Updated 24 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Cops Swarm Street in Montclair in Homicide Investigation
    News 4

    What to Know

    • Authorities are investigating an apparent homicide in a suburban New Jersey neighborhood.

    • Crime scene investigators descended on the scene on Mountain Avenue in Montclair overnight

    • Homicides in the town are relatively rare, though there was one high-profile case -- that of Sarah Butler -- there in 2016

    Authorities are investigating an apparent homicide in a suburban New Jersey neighborhood. 

    Few details were immediately available about the death on Mountain Avenue in Montclair. Law enforcement sources tell News 4 a man in Pennsylvania called police Monday night and reported that his brother had killed his girlfriend, shooting her at least three times. The man says his brother confessed to what he had done.

    Cops had to force their way into the home, sources say. The brother was not there. A manhunt is underway for him, while investigators remain on the scene of the crime in a normally quiet neighborhood. 

    The prosecutor's office described it only as an "active crime scene" and said there was no threat to the general public.

    These are New York's Best Colleges for 2019, Study Says

    These Are New York's Best Colleges for 2019, Study Says
    AP Images

    Homicides in Montclair are relatively rare. There was a high-profile case there in 2016 -- that of Sarah Butler, a 20-year-old college student whose body was found in a state reservation eight days after she went missing. The man charged in that case has also been accused in the deaths of two other women.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us