Cops Swarm Street in Montclair in Homicide Investigation

Crime scene investigators descended on the scene on Mountain Avenue in Montclair overnight

Homicides in the town are relatively rare

Few details were immediately available about the death on Mountain Avenue in Montclair. Law enforcement sources tell News 4 a man in Pennsylvania called police Monday night and reported that his brother had killed his girlfriend, shooting her at least three times. The man says his brother confessed to what he had done.

Cops had to force their way into the home, sources say. The brother was not there. A manhunt is underway for him, while investigators remain on the scene of the crime in a normally quiet neighborhood.

The prosecutor's office described it only as an "active crime scene" and said there was no threat to the general public.

Homicides in Montclair are relatively rare. There was a high-profile case there in 2016 -- that of Sarah Butler, a 20-year-old college student whose body was found in a state reservation eight days after she went missing. The man charged in that case has also been accused in the deaths of two other women.