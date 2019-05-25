What to Know LIRR service was suspended on the Montauk Branch each of Patchogue after a train heading to Montauk sideswiped another train

Service east of Patchogue is expected to be suspended all day, according to LIRR

Customers are being advised to use alternate branches or other forms of transportation

The train, which left Penn Station around 1 a.m., sideswiped the other train east of Speonk. Both the Montauk-bound train's engine and the last car of the other train derailed, but no one was injured, according to the agency.

"We expect service east of Patchogue, including to the Hamptons and Montauk to be suspended all day," LIRR said in a tweet. "Customers should not go to Penn Station, Atlantic Terminal, Jamaica or their local station expecting service to resume east of Patchogue."

"Regular service to Patchogue and Riverhead remain in effect," it added.

