Montauk Branch Service Suspended East of Patchogue After Derailment: LIRR - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Montauk Branch Service Suspended East of Patchogue After Derailment: LIRR

Published 11 minutes ago | Updated 8 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Gang Member Allegedly Planned Hit With Smuggled Phone

    What to Know

    • LIRR service was suspended on the Montauk Branch each of Patchogue after a train heading to Montauk sideswiped another train

    • Service east of Patchogue is expected to be suspended all day, according to LIRR

    • Customers are being advised to use alternate branches or other forms of transportation

    Long Island Rail Road service was suspended on the Montauk Branch each of Patchogue early Saturday morning after a train heading to Montauk sideswiped another train, the agency said. 

    The train, which left Penn Station around 1 a.m., sideswiped the other train east of Speonk. Both the Montauk-bound train's engine and the last car of the other train derailed, but no one was injured, according to the agency. 

    "We expect service east of Patchogue, including to the Hamptons and Montauk to be suspended all day," LIRR said in a tweet. "Customers should not go to Penn Station, Atlantic Terminal, Jamaica or their local station expecting service to resume east of Patchogue." 

    "Regular service to Patchogue and Riverhead remain in effect," it added. 

    Customers are being advised to use alternate branches or other forms of transportation. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us