A New York City man firebombed his regular Manhattan bar earlier this week when the owner wouldn’t let him in, according to authorities.

Luis Saquicili was arrested on arson charges after federal and NYPD officials said he chucked a Molotov cocktail into the bar in East Harlem on Wednesday night..

Authorities said that Saquicili had been going to the bar for a year, and that he threw the explosive into the bar when the owner told him he was too drunk to come in.

No one was injured.

Attorney information for the man wasn’t immediately available.



