A 15-year-old student at a Brooklyn high school has been arrested after police say he brought a loaded 22-caliber gun to school Tuesday, sources say.

It’s not clear how he came into possession of the gun or how authorities at Midwood High School discovered he had it; police responded to the school after getting a call about it.

The teen was speaking with police at the 70th Precinct stationhouse for processing, the sources said.

Midwood High School does not have metal detectors.