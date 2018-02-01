Man Arrested in Shooting Near Empire State Building: NYPD

Police released surveillance video of a shooting in midtown over the weekened that left three people injured. The NYPD said it was looking for two men in connection with the shooting blocks from Macy's and the Empire State Building. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018)

Police arrested one of the suspects Thursday, but they are still searching for a second suspect

A 43-year-old man who was shot in the shoulder; a 25-year-old man was shot in the left arm; and a 29-year-old man was shot in the back

One of the two men suspected in a shooting that left three people injured just blocks from the Empire State Building has been arrested.

The NYPD said Diouf Makhtar was arrested on assault and weapons charges in the shooting at West 31st Street and Broadway on Jan. 21. The other suspect, 29-year-old Brian Johnson, remains at large.

Witnesses said the shooting was sparked by an argument outside a liquor store. A gunman opened fire, hitting a 43-year-old man he’d been arguing with and two others who were standing nearby, according to police.

Surveillance video shows people suddenly scattering on a crowded sidewalk as a man in the distance opens fire with what appears to be a handgun. Several people run into nearby stores as one man, possibly a victim, drops to the ground.

The three victims were taken to Bellevue Hospital. Police said they included the 43-year-old man who was shot in the right shoulder; a 25-year-old man who was shot in the left arm; and a 29-year-old man who was shot in the back.

The gunman, who was with another man, took off after the shooting, according to police.

Attorney information for Makhtar wasn't immediately available.

