Mets legend Lenny Dykstra has been accused of threatening to kill an Uber driver in New Jersey on Wednesday morning.

Police in Linden said that Dykstra allegedly held a weapon to the driver's head early on Wednesday morning after the driver refused to update the destination of a scheduled ride about 3:30 a.m.

Authorities said Dykstra was arrested after the driver, 47, pulled up to the Linden Police Department's headquarters and repeatedly beeped the car's horn.

Authorities said no weapon was found, but police found cocaine, MDMA and marijuana among Dykstra's belongings.

He's charged with making terroristic threats and drug offenses and was released on a summons. He's due in court next month.

NBC 4 New York has reached out to Dykstra's representatives seeking comment. The 55-year-old former slugger had also been tweeting throughout the day Wednesday, but none of his posts reference the arrest.

Dykstra played with the team from 1985-89 and was a member of the Amazins' 1986 World Series-winning squad. He played with the Philadelphia Phillies from 1989 to 1996.

He's also had previous brushes with the law. In 2012 he was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading no contest to grand theft auto in a scheme to use someone else's paperwork to steal or lease new cars, the LA Times reports. He also had several other arrests in the last few decades.