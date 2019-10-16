Metro-North Adds Yankee Clipper Service to Yankees ALCS Games

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 1: A general view of Yankee Stadium during a day game during a game between the Baltimore Orioles and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday August 1, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Rob Tringali/SportsChrome/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***

The New York Yankees are in a battle with the Houston Astros to head to the World Series and Metro-North is adding service to get Yankees fans to the home games of the American League Championship today and tomorrow.

Metro-North Yankee Clipper service is being added to Hudson, Harlem and New Haven Lines direct to Yankees E-153rd St. Station.

Metro-North says there will also shuttles between Grand Central Terminal, Harlem-125th Street and Yankees-E.153rd Street stations.

Additional service will be added to depart in time for the game start and then return after the game.

Houston leads the series, two to one heading into tonight‘s game.

Tonight’s game is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. and Thursday night’s game starts at 8:08 p.m.

Get additional Yankee Clipper information here.

Check schedules here.

The winner of the series will take on the Washington Nationals.