What to Know A man allegedly went to his neighbors' home with a shotgun and threatened to harm a 62-year-old woman and 17-year-old boy

Authorities say he also chucked barbells at their windows, shattering glass; the confrontation was over some sort of ongoing argument

The nature of the dispute wasn't clear; Joseph Magistro now faces a litany of charges including aggravated harassment and menacing

An enraged Long Island man allegedly went to his neighbors' home with a shotgun in his hands and started throwing barbells at the windows before threatening a 62-year-old woman and a teenager with the weapon, authorities say.

Joseph Magistro was involved in some kind of ongoing argument with the people who live at the Bayview Avenue home in Wantagh, authorities say. The nature of the dispute wasn't clear, but police say he went to the house around 3:30 p.m. and started chucking barbells, shattering their window glass.

Magistro also allegedly broke a window in the back of the house as he screamed and threatened to hurt the woman and teen with his gun, authorities say. The victims retreated inside their home as they were being threatened and called police. Cops arrested Magistro when they arrived. He was treated at the scene for a hand laceration and taken to a hospital for treatment and evaluation.

No other injuries were reported.

Naked NY Burglar Arrested in Closet of Neighbors Child

Neighbors allegedly spotted the man walking around in the apartment in the nude, and police discovered him hiding in a closet inside a children's room. NBC New York’s Rana Novini reports. (Published 6 hours ago)

Magistro faces multiple charges, including menacing, aggravated harassment, criminal trespass and criminal possession of a weapon. He is expected to be arraigned later Tuesday. Information on a possible attorney wasn't available.