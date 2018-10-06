A math teacher lured a 15-year-old girl in a theater group to a parking lot where he asked her to sit in his car and masturbated behind her, police said Saturday.

Robert J. Miller, 35, a math teacher at Smithtown West High School, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and public lewdness, Northport police said. He was released on $2,000 bail.

Miller was directing a youth theater group on Friday at the William J. Brosnan Administration Building when he asked a 15-year-old girl in the group to help him with a car problem outside, police said.

He asked the girl to sit in the car and rev the engine while he looked underneath it, police said. He also asked her to take off her shoe and sock so she could "feel the vibration of the gas pedal," police said.

The girl saw that Miller was standing outside the car, just behind her, with his hand in his pants, police said.

He told her to look at the dashboard gauges but she looked back again and saw he was still masturbating, police said.

She then went back in the building, police said.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Miller had an attorney.

Anyone who may be a victim of Miller is asked to call the Northport Police Department at (631) 261-7500 or the Suffolk County Police Department at (631) 854-8452.