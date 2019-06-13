A massive fire in the Midwood section of Brooklyn torched at least three buildings early Thursday morning, injuring at least five people, including a baby.

The blaze broke out just after 4 a.m. and quickly escalated to four alarms.

Video from the E. 17th Street scene showed flames leaping from the roof of one home, and the structure to its left already little more than a charred hulk. Firefighters reported that two roofs had completely collapsed.

There was no word on a cause for the fire, which was still smoldering more than 90 minutes after the FDNY first reported to the scene.

Massive House Fire Rages in Midwood

Neighbors were alerted to close their windows - not just for the smoke, but for debris blowing off the houses as the fire reduced them to rubble.

The injuries included four civilians, one a baby, as well as one firefighter. All of the injuries were smoke-related and considered minor.

The civilians were taken to Maimonides Medical Center for treatment. The Red Cross is also on scene to assist those displaced by the blaze.