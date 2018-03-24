What to Know March For Our Lives rallies, organized by students and survivors of gun violence, will take place March 24 in more than 800 cities worldwide

New York City's rally will kick off at noon in Central Park's 72nd Street entrance

The rallies call for gun safety legislation in hopes of preventing mass shootings

Students gathered Saturday morning in Central Park to call for an end to gun violence and mass shootings in schools.

The "March For Our Lives" in New York coincides with a larger one in Washington, D.C. Others are planned in New Jersey, Connecticut, and more than 800 cities worldwide.

Students have emerged as leaders in the gun control debate since Feb. 14, when a massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre that killed 17 people. Earlier this month, students led a national walkout that included school faculty and staff.

The national day of action calls for lawmakers to pass gun safety legislation.

March for Our Lives Could Draw Half-Million People

In New York City, marchers gathered on the Upper West Side at Central Park’s 72nd Street entrance. A rally with featured speakers will begin at 11 a.m. before the march kicks off at noon.

After departing from 72nd Street and Central Park West, protesters are set to head downtown along the park. They will turn south at 6th Avenue before dispersing on 43rd Street. The city’s Department of Transportation announced numerous street closures are scheduled.

Other rallies are scheduled to take place across the tri-state area, including in Jersey City, Newark, Englewood and Hoboken in New Jersey and in Hartford and Enfield in Connecticut.