The man seen in this surveillance photo released by the NYPD allegedly pushed another man onto the subway tracks at 14th Street on April 20.

Police are looking for a man wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat and shirt who allegedly shouted racial comments at another man and then pushed him onto the subway tracks Friday night.

The suspect got into a verbal fight with a 24-year-old man at around 8 p.m. Friday while on a northbound 4 train approaching Union Station. Police say the suspect made derogatory statements about the victim's ethnicity in the course of the fight.

The two men got off the train at 14th Street, where the suspect punched the other man repeatedly before shoving him onto the the subway tracks and fleeing to the L train platform.

The victim's friend and a bystander helped him off the tracks; he was treated at a hospital for a head laceration.

The NYPD described the suspect as a heavyset black man in blue overalls with a red hat and shirt displaying the slogan first popularized by President Donald Trump on the campaign trail.