Man Who Ran Over Cop During Traffic Stop Arrested: NYPD

What to Know A man ran over a police officer in the Bronx Thursday morning, police said

The officer was struck as the suspect fled a traffic stop in University Heights, according to police

The NYPD commissioner said the suspect was found hiding in an apartment hours after the hit-and-run

A man who drove into a police officer while escaping a traffic stop in the Bronx has been arrested, the NYPD said.

Police had been searching for Robert Rivera on Thursday after the officer was hit by a vehicle he was allegedly driving in University Heights.

Rivera had been pulled over by the cop near West 182nd Street and Grand Avenue before he took off, according to police, who said he abandoned the vehicle a block away.

NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill tweeted that Rivera was found “laying low in an apartment.”

The officer was in stable condition and is expected to be OK.

These Are the 15 Most Popular Korean Restaurants in NYC

