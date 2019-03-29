A Manhattan woman said she opened her eyes from a deep sleep to find a stranger inside her Upper East Side bedroom, kissing her. Katherine Creag reports. (Published Thursday, March 28, 2019)

A man who allegedly sneaked into a sleeping woman's Manhattan apartment and started licking and kissing her face has been arrested, police said.

Salih Kolenovic, 40, of Queens, has been arrested and charged with sexually motivated burglary and sexual abuse in connection with the break-in, police said Friday.

The 28-year-old woman told police she was sleeping inside her building near East 65th Street and 1st Avenue on the Upper East Side around 6:35 a.m. on Sunday when a man sneaked into her apartment through her unlocked front door, police said.

Not long after, the woman woke up and discovered the man licking and kissing her face, according to police.

The woman confronted the man, grabbed him by the hands and told him to get out of her apartment, police said. He then fled the scene empty-handed on East 65th Street.

Kolenovic's attorney information wasn't immediately available Friday.