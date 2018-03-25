The NYPD says officers discovered a drunk and laughing man with these weapons after he called police to his Flushing apartment.

What to Know A man called police and said armed assailants were shooting up his Queens apartment

When officers arrived, they found him drunk and alone in the apartment surrounded by a cache of weapons

The man, who was found sweating and laughing hysterically, was taken to an area hospital

A Queens man who called 911 to report that he was hiding in his bathroom from armed assailants got busted when officers arrived and found a huge cache of weapons in his apartment, police say.

The man called police early Sunday morning and told them that he had taken refuge in his bathroom from attackers who were shooting up his Flushing apartment, according to the NYPD.

When officers arrived at the home on Mulberry Avenue, police say they found the man alone in his apartment surrounded by an arsenal of hand guns, rifles, magazines, ammunition and fireworks.

He was sweating and laughing hysterically, police said, and admitted he had been drinking booze and taking pills.

The man, who has not been identified, was taken to Queens General Hospital.

Charges against him were pending Sunday night.

Top Tri-State News Photos

