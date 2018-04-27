Garbage Truck Hits, Kills Man in Bronx: NYPD

A man was struck and killed by a garbage truck at a Bronx intersection Friday evening, police say.

Police said the man was crossing at East 152nd Street and Jackson Avenue in Melrose at about 8:30 p.m. when he was hit by the truck, which was making pickups in the area.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

People in the area say he was well known in the neighborhood, with one resident saying he was "like a father figure, he showed everyone love, and everybody loved him."

No charges have been filed, but police are continuing to investigate.