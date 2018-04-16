Man Stabbed with a Steak Knife in Harlem After Declining to Give Money: NYPD - NBC New York
By Ashley Serianni

Published 2 hours ago

    A man was stabbed with a steak knife after declining to give to a panhandler money in Harlem on Friday, according to the NYPD.

    According to police, the 30-year-old victim was approached in a restaurant on West 125th Street between Malcolm X Boulevard and Fifth Avenue by a man begging for money.

    When the victim declined to give the man money the panhandler stabbed him in the shoulder with a steak knife and left, according to the NYPD.

    The victim was taken to Harlem Hospital, where he had the knife surgically removed from his shoulder. He's now in stable condition. 

    Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

