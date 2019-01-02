A man shot on the rooftop of an apartment building in Brooklyn managed to make his way onto the street, where he stumbled through the middle of the road before collapsing in front of a deli, police said and surveillance video shows.

The man was shot on the roof of a building on Park Avenue Wednesday afternoon, though it's not clear who shot him, what the motive was, or what the two were doing up on the roof.

The victim stumbled down to the street for help, and surveillance video shows him running out on the middle of Park Avenue. Bystanders guided him to the sidewalk, where he fell in front of a deli and remained lying down until emergency responders got there.

The man is in critical condition, police said.