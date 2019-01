A man was shot multiple times in the Bronx early Sunday, killing him, police said.

Nelson Ramos, 29, of the Bronx, was found in front of the Monroe Houses on Soundview Avenue before 4 a.m., the NYPD said.

He had several gunshot wounds to his torso, police said.

He was pronounced dead at Jacobi Hospital, police said.

No one has been arrested. The investigation is ongoing.