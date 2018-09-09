A police chase ended when the fleeing car struck a Rolls Royce in Huntington.

A man punched a police officer in the face and crashed into a cruiser Sunday on Long Island, police said.

He led police on a chase that ended when he rear-ended a Rolls Royce, video showed.

The man was acting irrationally in the Walt Whitman Mall on Sunday afternoon when security called police. When officers arrived, he fled in a white Mustang and crashed into an unoccupied cruiser in the parking lot, Suffolk County police said.

He crashed again on Pinelawn Road and Route 110 in Melville, police said.

Video showed he ran into a late model Rolls Royce.

As officers were arresting him, he punched one of them, police said.

Both the suspect and the officer went to Huntington Hospital and were expected to survive their injuries.

The suspect was charged with criminal mischief, police said. Other charges are pending.

His name wasn't released.