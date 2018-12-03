A Catholic church in Brooklyn was once again the victim of vandalism on Sunday, as police say a man allegedly urinated on and then smashed two statues of angels outside its doors.

The attack on Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church, on Metropolitan Avenue in Williamsburg, happened in the pre-dawn hours of Sunday morning. Surveillance video shows the suspect is about 30 years old, roughly 6 feet tall with medium build, wearing a dark colored coat, beige pants and sneakers.

He allegedly relieved himself on the statues before knocking down and destroying both, the NYPD said.

There were similar cases in 2013 and 2016, with suspects vandalizing and damaging the angel statues.

A priest at the church previously told News 4 that the statues cost roughly $500 each.