By Alexandra Lo Re

Published 40 minutes ago

    Cops are searching for an armed man who allegedly impersonated a police officer as he forced himself into a home in Queens while threatening.

    The impersonator forced himself into the Flushing home with a shield and a gun and demanded the couple who lived there leave immediately.

    The man fled the home on Parsons Blvd and 34th Avenue without any stolen property. No one was hurt. 

    The man was last seen wearing a black jacket and dark gray or brown pants.

    Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477)

