Man Fatally Electrocuted in Upstate New York: Authorities

A man in upstate New York died after being electrocuted by a live power line while doing tree removal work, authorities say.

The incident occurred around 9:17 Monday morning on Maple Road in Cornwall-on-Hudson, according to authorities.

John B. Nuzzolo, 39, of Newburgh, was assisting in the removal of a large tree, however, while he was cutting the tree, about 40 feet off the ground, he allegedly struck a live high power line adjacent to the tree and was electrocuted, according to the Village of Cornwall-on-Hudson Police Department, the Town of Cornwall Police Department, Cornwall Volunteer Ambulance, Storm King Fire Company, Central Hudson Utilities and the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Nuzzolo was sub-contracted by Simply Stump Grinding and Tree Removal Co., located in Newburgh, authorities say.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration was also notified and advised of the incident.

The Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office will further investigate the incident and determine the official cause of death.