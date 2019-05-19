Man Drives Into Police Officer After Dispute in NYC: Police

A man drove into an officer when police tried to question him early Sunday after a dispute with a group of pedestrians, the NYPD said.

Julian Estrella, 24, was arrested and charged with assaulting a police officer, vehicular assault, possession of marijuana, DWI, and other drug- and weapon-related charges, the NYPD said.

Police said they saw a dispute between Estrella, who was driving a Volkswagon Jetta, and a group of pedestrians just before 5 a.m. at 231st Street and Godwin Terrace in the Kingsbridge neighborhood of the Bronx.

When officers tried to question him, Estrella drove off and struck one of the officers, police said.

The officer suffered serious pain and bruising, police said.

Estrella was stopped near the scene. It wasn't immediately clear whether he had an attorney.