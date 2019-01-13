Man Drives Car Into Bergen County Jail: Deputies - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Man Drives Car Into Bergen County Jail: Deputies

Published 23 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Man Drives Car Into Bergen County Jail: Deputies
    Bergen County Sheriff's Office
    Troy McDonald

    A driver crashed into an entrance of the Bergen County Jail in Hackensack, deputies said Sunday. 

    Troy H. McDonald, 51, of South Hackensack, struck the northwest administrative entrance on Friday afternoon, according to the Bergen County Sheriff's Office. 

    The area of the jail where inmates are held wasn't affected, deputies said. 

    McDonald was charged with causing damage to the building, burglary and criminal mischief. He was treated for injuries but was expected to survive. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    AP

    No one inside the jail was hurt. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us