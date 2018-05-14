A man dressed as a woman shoved his way into an elderly woman's apartment in the Bronx Monday afternoon, ransacking the place as he looked for someone who was reportedly subletting there, police said.

The 38-year-old suspect was dressed as a woman when he knocked on the door of the 83-year-old woman's home on East 201st Street in the Bronx, according to police.

When the victim looked through her door peephole and saw a woman on the other side, she opened her door -- and that's when the suspect shoved his way, police said.

The suspect proceeded to ransack and destroy the apartment, apparently looking for someone who sublets the place from the elderly woman.

A 35-year-old neighbor one floor below heard the commotion and rushed upstairs and saw from the peephole outside what was happening in the apartment, according to police. He waited outside the door and confronted the suspect as he emerged, and the two men started physically fighting.

The tussle moved outside the building until police arrived, and both men were placed in police custody.

A gun, a knife, narcotics, a wig and a dress were found on the scene, polie said. No charges had been filed as of Monday night.