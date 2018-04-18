Neighbor Finds Man Stabbed to Death in NYC, Discovers Knife Nearby: NYPD - NBC New York
NY-Earth-Week-Desktop

Neighbor Finds Man Stabbed to Death in NYC, Discovers Knife Nearby: NYPD

By Ken Buffa

Published 36 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Neighbor Finds Man Stabbed to Death in NYC, Discovers Knife Nearby: NYPD
    NBC 4 New York

    A neighbor of a Brooklyn man made a grisly and bloody discovery on Tuesday.

    Police say the neighbor discovered a man who uses a wheelchair dead, apparently stabbed, and found a bloody knife next to the victim’s body.

    The man, identified as Otis James, 46, was found bleeding from the torso in Bushwick on Central Avenue around 4:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. When officers arrived at the scene, they say he was unconscious and unresponsive.

    A crime scene van was spotted at the scene early Wednesday, but it’s not clear whether authorities have any suspects in the case.

    These Countries Have the Highest Threat Levels for Traveling

    These Countries Have the Highest Threat Levels for Traveling, According to the U.S. Department of State

    A medical examiner will determine the man’s cause of death and the investigation is ongoing.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us