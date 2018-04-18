A neighbor of a Brooklyn man made a grisly and bloody discovery on Tuesday.

Police say the neighbor discovered a man who uses a wheelchair dead, apparently stabbed, and found a bloody knife next to the victim’s body.

The man, identified as Otis James, 46, was found bleeding from the torso in Bushwick on Central Avenue around 4:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. When officers arrived at the scene, they say he was unconscious and unresponsive.

A crime scene van was spotted at the scene early Wednesday, but it’s not clear whether authorities have any suspects in the case.

A medical examiner will determine the man’s cause of death and the investigation is ongoing.