Man Charged in Stabbing Death of Queens Couple: NYPD

What to Know Police say they're looking for a man in connection with a double deadly stabbing of a couple in their Queens apartment

On Friday, the NYPD released a photo of the man they are searching for who they identified as Sai Chun Lam, 52

A 67-year-old man, Chunfu Liu, and a 64-year-old woman, Deyu Zhal, were found dead with stab wounds to their torsos Wednesday, police said

A man was charged Saturday with murder in the stabbing deaths of a couple in their Queens apartment, police say.

Sai Chun Lam, 52, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon, the NYPD said.

Police found Chunfu Liu, 67, and Deyu Zhal, 64, dead with stab wounds to their torsos in their second-floor apartment on 37th Avenue in Flushing on Wednesday, police said.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

"That's horrendous, it's horrendous to hear that," said neighbor Sung Kim.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Chun Lam had an attorney.