Man Charged in Road Rage at Jones Beach

The crowd at the Bethpage Air Show on Jones Beach on Sunday.

A man was accused of hitting another driver with a baton in a road rage attack on Jones Beach on Sunday morning, state police said.

Jason A. Erny, 49, of Massapequa, was charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon and menacing, New York State Police said.

He was driving a dodge Charger onto Ocean Parkway near the Jones Beach tower in Wantagh shortly after 8 a.m., troopers said.

He allegedly drove into the path of a Chevy Malibu, then stopped in traffic, troppers said. Both drivers got out of their cars.

Erny was allegedly holding a baton and attacked the other driver, then got back into his car and drove off.

The other driver was expected to survive.

Erny was arrested at his home, troopers said.

About 187,000 people attended the Bethpage Air Show on Jones Beach on Sunday, organizers said. The total attendance for the practice on Friday and two-day show was 368,000.