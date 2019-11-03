Man Caught on Video Beating 67-Year-Old Victim in Bronx Elevator: NYPD - NBC New York
Man Caught on Video Beating 67-Year-Old Victim in Bronx Elevator: NYPD

Police say the victim is expected to recover

Published 50 minutes ago

    Startling surveillance video released by the NYPD shows a 67-year-old Bronx man getting attacked in an elevator. 

    The attack happened Friday in an apartment building along Southern Boulevard in the Belmont neighborhood, the NYPD said. 

    In the video, the victim is seen stepping into the elevator immediately after the suspect. Once the door closes, the suspect starts punching the 67-year-old man until he falls to the floor of the elevator. 

    When it was over, police say the suspect fled the building and jumped in a dark colored minivan and took off. 

    The NYPD said a motive for the attack is still unknown, but the victim is expected to recover. 

