The attack happened Friday in an apartment building along Southern Boulevard in the Belmont neighborhood, the NYPD said.

In the video, the victim is seen stepping into the elevator immediately after the suspect. Once the door closes, the suspect starts punching the 67-year-old man until he falls to the floor of the elevator.

When it was over, police say the suspect fled the building and jumped in a dark colored minivan and took off.

The NYPD said a motive for the attack is still unknown, but the victim is expected to recover.