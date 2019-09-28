What to Know A man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a 34-year-old woman to death inside her New Jersey home, prosecutors say

Katrina Perry, 34, of Orange, was fatally stabbed in her home on Main Street on Thursday, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said

Christopher Dudley, 34, of West Orange, has been arrested and charged with her murder, according to prosecutors

A man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a 34-year-old woman to death inside her New Jersey home, prosecutors say.

Katrina Perry, 34, of Orange, was fatally stabbed in her home on Main Street on Thursday, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Christopher Dudley, 34, of West Orange, has been arrested and charged with her murder, prosecutors said Saturday.

Prosecutors believe Dudley and Perry were in a relationship at some point. They didn’t immediately provide additional details about the case.

Dudley’s attorney information wasn’t immediately available Saturday.