Man Arrested for Stabbing New Jersey Woman to Death Inside Her Home: Prosecutors

Katrina Perry, 34, was stabbed to death inside her home in Orange on Thursday, prosecutors say

Published 36 minutes ago | Updated 34 minutes ago

    Essex County Prosecutor's Office
    Christopher Dudley.

    What to Know

    • A man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a 34-year-old woman to death inside her New Jersey home, prosecutors say

    • Katrina Perry, 34, of Orange, was fatally stabbed in her home on Main Street on Thursday, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said

    • Christopher Dudley, 34, of West Orange, has been arrested and charged with her murder, according to prosecutors

    A man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a 34-year-old woman to death inside her New Jersey home, prosecutors say.

    Katrina Perry, 34, of Orange, was fatally stabbed in her home on Main Street on Thursday, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said.

    Christopher Dudley, 34, of West Orange, has been arrested and charged with her murder, prosecutors said Saturday.

    Prosecutors believe Dudley and Perry were in a relationship at some point. They didn’t immediately provide additional details about the case.

    Dudley’s attorney information wasn’t immediately available Saturday.

