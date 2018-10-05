A man is wanted in a rape attempt of an 82-year-old woman inside her Bronx home last month, police say. (Published Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018)

Man Follows Woman, 82, Into Home, Tries to Rape Her: NYPD

Police announced they have arrested a man in connection to the attempted rape of an 82-year-old woman who suffers from dementia inside her Bronx home last month.

Ernesto Mateo, 34, of The Bronx, was taken into custody Thursday at 11 p.m. and was charged with attempted rape and sexual abuse, the NYPD says.

According to police, Mateo allegedly followed the elderly victim into her home in the area of Courtlandt Avenue and East 150th Street at about 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, threw her to the ground, took off her clothing and tried to sexually assault her before taking off on East 150th Street toward Morris Avenue.

Authorities urge anyone with information in this case to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA.