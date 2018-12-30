Man, 80, Hit by MTA Bus While Running to Catch It: Police - NBC New York
Man, 80, Hit by MTA Bus While Running to Catch It: Police

The man was trying to catch the bus when he fell under its rear tires, police said

Published 2 hours ago

    An MTA bus hit and critically injured an 80-year-old man who fell as he was rushing to catch it, police said.

    The elderly man was trying to catch the bus as it traveled north on Broadway, near Mosholu Avenue, in the Bronx around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday when he fell under its rear tires, the NYPD said.

    The man suffered a severe injury to his right leg, police said.

    He was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in critical condition.

    Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

    Police didn't immediately release additional details about the incident.

