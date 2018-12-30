Man, 80, Hit by MTA Bus While Running to Catch It: Police

What to Know An MTA bus hit and critically injured an 80-year-old man who fell as he was rushing to catch it, police said

An MTA bus hit and critically injured an 80-year-old man who fell as he was rushing to catch it, police said.

The elderly man was trying to catch the bus as it traveled north on Broadway, near Mosholu Avenue, in the Bronx around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday when he fell under its rear tires, the NYPD said.

The man suffered a severe injury to his right leg, police said.

He was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in critical condition.

Police didn't immediately release additional details about the incident.