Man, 32, Found Stabbed to Death in Long Island Home: Police - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Man, 32, Found Stabbed to Death in Long Island Home: Police

The man was found dead in the home he shared with his parents on Elliott Street in Merrick, police said

By Drew Wilder

Published 16 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Police Investigate Homicide in Long Island Home

    A homicide investigation is underway on a quiet street on Long Island. Drew Wilder reports.

    (Published 54 minutes ago)

    What to Know

    • A 32-year-old man was found stabbed to death inside a home on Long Island, authorities say

    • The man was found dead in the home he shared with his parents on Elliott Street in Merrick around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, police said

    • Part of the street was cordoned off on Sunday as police carried out the homicide investigation

    A 32-year-old man was found stabbed to death inside a home on Long Island, authorities say.

    The man was found dead in the home he shared with his parents on Elliott Street in Merrick around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, police said.

    Police said the stabbing doesn’t appear to be random, but didn't immediately provide additional details.

    The man’s name wasn’t immediately released.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Burlington County Prosecutor's Office

    Part of the street was cordoned off on Sunday as police carried out the homicide investigation.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us