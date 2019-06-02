Man, 32, Found Stabbed to Death in Long Island Home: Police

A homicide investigation is underway on a quiet street on Long Island. Drew Wilder reports.

A 32-year-old man was found stabbed to death inside a home on Long Island, authorities say.

The man was found dead in the home he shared with his parents on Elliott Street in Merrick around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, police said.

Police said the stabbing doesn’t appear to be random, but didn't immediately provide additional details.

The man’s name wasn’t immediately released.

Part of the street was cordoned off on Sunday as police carried out the homicide investigation.