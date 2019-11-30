'Major Sewage Backup' Strikes 300 Homes in Queens: Officials

Hundreds of people living in southeast Queens suffered a "major sewage backup" Saturday evening, city officials said.

Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted around 3 p.m. that city crews were responding to a sewage backup impacting roughly 300 homes.

The homes are located along Inwood Street, the FDNY said. The fire department, NYC Water, Emergency Management and the Red Cross were all dispatched to the area.

The Department of Environmental Protection has asked neighbors in the 11436 zip code to reduce water use to help the repair process, de Blasio said.

The mayor also said that drinking water is safe and unaffected by the backup.

It was not immediately known how long it would take for crews to complete all repairs to the blockage.