'Major Sewage Backup' Strikes 300 Homes in Queens: Officials - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

'Major Sewage Backup' Strikes 300 Homes in Queens: Officials

Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted that city crews were responding to a sewage backup impacting roughly 300 homes

Published 35 minutes ago | Updated 21 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Queens Major Sewage Backup

    Hundreds of people living in southeast Queens suffered a "major sewage backup" Saturday evening, city officials said.

    (Published 22 minutes ago)

    What to Know

    • Hundreds of people living in southeast Queens suffered a "major sewage backup" Saturday evening, city officials said

    • Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted that city crews were responding to a sewage backup impacting roughly 300 homes

    • The mayor also said that drinking water is safe and unaffected by the backup

    Hundreds of people living in southeast Queens suffered a "major sewage backup" Saturday evening, city officials said. 

    Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted around 3 p.m. that city crews were responding to a sewage backup impacting roughly 300 homes. 

    The homes are located along Inwood Street, the FDNY said. The fire department, NYC Water, Emergency Management and the Red Cross were all dispatched to the area. 

    The Department of Environmental Protection has asked neighbors in the 11436 zip code to reduce water use to help the repair process, de Blasio said. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Pexels/CC

    The mayor also said that drinking water is safe and unaffected by the backup. 

    It was not immediately known how long it would take for crews to complete all repairs to the blockage. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us