Storm Team 4's Chris Cimino has your forecast for Wednesday, March 21. (Published 3 hours ago)

At a press conference during Wednesday’s nor’easter, the fourth to slam the region this month, Gov. Cuomo said the MTA would be running “alcohol trains” on the Long Island Rail Road during the storm. Naturally, everyone’s ears perked up.

Could it be? Booze to help ease the painful commute? Not quite.

As it turns out, “alcohol trains” are used as a “deicing mechanism,” according to Cuomo.

The train sprays an alcohol substance to, well, get rid of ice.

“It doesn’t mean we’re serving alcohol on those trains,” Cuomo joked. “Otherwise, we’d have an abundance of people.”

Wednesday’s nor’easter is expected to cripple travel on the East Coast once again. Stay up to date on the latest transit updates with our storm travel guide.