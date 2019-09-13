What to Know The MTA says a big chunk of L train service will be shut down so an escalator can be installed at Union Square

There will be no service between Eighth Avenue and Broadway Junction during the weekend of September 13, the transit agency said

Service will resume Monday after 5 a.m.

A big chunk of L train service will be shut down Friday night through Monday morning so an escalator can be installed at Union Square.

The MTAs says there will be no service between Eighth Avenue and Broadway Junction from 10:45 p.m. Friday to Monday at 5 a.m. The trains will continue their normal slowdown service once again in time for the morning rush on September 16.

Service is being replaced by A, C, G, J and M trains and M14 and free shuttle buses.

MTA Chief Development Officer Janno Lieber said there will also be a handful of weekends in October and November where there will be no L train service at night at the Eighth Avenue and Sixth Avenue stops in Manhattan. That interruption is due to working being done on the elevators at those stations.

The larger L train project is made up of multiple projects, including a major tunnel rehabilitation, capacity and accessibility improvements and other additional capital projects.

The tunnel work, which is being done using a revised approach that maintains normal service for 88 percent of weekday customers, remains ahead of schedule, according to the MTA.