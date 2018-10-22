A Long Island woman was found slumped over the wheel of her parked car at a shopping center parking lot, apparently having overdosed on heroin as her infant daughter sat in the back, police say.

Nassau County police officers were called to the lot at 5500 Sunrise Highway in Massapequa Monday afternoon and found 29-year-old Rhiannon Baker slumped over the steering wheel, police said.

Baker was overdosed on what's believed to be heroin, and her 2-month-old daughter was in the back seat at the time, according to police.

The mother was arrested on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child and taken to a local hospital to be treated. The infant was released to a relative at the scene.

Baker is expected to be arraigned after she's treated at the hospital. Attorney information for the woman wasn't immediately available.