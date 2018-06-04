Long Island Man Sues CVS for Babbling to Wife About Viagra Prescription: Report - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Long Island Man Sues CVS for Babbling to Wife About Viagra Prescription: Report

He is seeking unspecified damages for negligence

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 47 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Long Island Man Sues CVS for Babbling to Wife About Viagra Prescription: Report
    AP
    Pfizer's Viagra, left, and their generic version, sildenafil citrate, are photographed at Pfizer Inc. headquarters in New York.

    What to Know

    • A Long Island man is suing CVS after a pharmacist allegedly told his wife about his secret Viagra prescription, according to a report

    • Michael Feinberg is seeking unspecified damages for negligence; he claims the pharmacy chain violated his privacy under HIPPA

    • A spokesman for CVS told the New York Post the chain has 'the highest priority on protecting the privacy of those we serve'

    A Long Island man is suing CVS after a pharmacist allegedly babbling about his use of an erectile-dysfunction drug to his wife.

    The New York Post reports Michael Feinberg had a prescription for Viagra that he would pay for himself and worked for it not to not go through his insurance. However, when Feinberg’s wife, the Post reports, citing the lawsuit, called the pharmacy chain’s Merrick store to get word on one of her own prescriptions she had filed, the employee opened up about her husband’s secret.

    Feinberg claims the pharmacy chain violated his privacy under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act. Now that word has leaked to his wife, Feinberg told the Post that his marriage is breaking down.

    He is seeking unspecified damages for negligence.

    15 NYC Eateries to Celebrate National Veggie Burger Day

    15 Vegan and Vegetarian Options in NYC in Celebration of National Veggie Burger Day

    A spokesman for CVS told the Post the chain has “the highest priority on protecting the privacy of those we serve.”

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us