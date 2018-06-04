Pfizer's Viagra, left, and their generic version, sildenafil citrate, are photographed at Pfizer Inc. headquarters in New York.

What to Know A Long Island man is suing CVS after a pharmacist allegedly told his wife about his secret Viagra prescription, according to a report

Michael Feinberg is seeking unspecified damages for negligence; he claims the pharmacy chain violated his privacy under HIPPA

A spokesman for CVS told the New York Post the chain has 'the highest priority on protecting the privacy of those we serve'

A Long Island man is suing CVS after a pharmacist allegedly babbling about his use of an erectile-dysfunction drug to his wife.

The New York Post reports Michael Feinberg had a prescription for Viagra that he would pay for himself and worked for it not to not go through his insurance. However, when Feinberg’s wife, the Post reports, citing the lawsuit, called the pharmacy chain’s Merrick store to get word on one of her own prescriptions she had filed, the employee opened up about her husband’s secret.

Feinberg claims the pharmacy chain violated his privacy under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act. Now that word has leaked to his wife, Feinberg told the Post that his marriage is breaking down.

He is seeking unspecified damages for negligence.

A spokesman for CVS told the Post the chain has “the highest priority on protecting the privacy of those we serve.”