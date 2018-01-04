Multiple Houses Burn on Oak Island in Babylon, Storm Blocks Access to Fight Flames - NBC New York
Multiple Houses Burn on Oak Island in Babylon, Storm Blocks Access to Fight Flames

Published 5 hours ago | Updated 3 hours ago

    Town of Babylon
    A historic postcard of the Oak Beach area from the Town of Babylon website.

    A house fire on Oak Island in Babylon spread amid windy storm conditions, and the storm is keeping crews from getting at the area to fight the flames, a Suffolk County official said.

    There are 15 homes on the secluded island. Preliminary reports suggested a couple of homes might be affected. 

    A Babylon spokesman told Newsday that town officials understood that multiple homes were on fire, but that they were likely unoccupied this time of year. 

    The Babylon Fire Department, in a Facebook post, said it was attempting to work the fire but that ice in the bay was keeping boats from accessing the island. 

