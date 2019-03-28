Cops: NY Home Health Aide Stole $31K From Woman in Her Care

Police say 45-year-old Nancy Cook forged the victim’s name on more than 100 checks she had written out to herself. (Published 11 minutes ago)

A home health aide on Long Island is accused of stealing more than $30,000 from an elderly woman who she was caring for.

Police say 45-year-old Nancy Cook of East Rockaway forged the 84-year-old victim’s name on more than 100 checks she had written out to herself.

Officials say Cook forged the checks over the course of five months, starting back in September and stole about $31,000 from the victim.

Cook, who was arrested Wednesday, is charged with third-degree grand larceny and second-degree possession of a forged instrument.

She was arraigned in court Wednesday. It wasn’t clear if she had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.