Cops: NY Home Health Aide Stole $31K From Woman in Her Care

NY Home Health Aide Accused of Stealing $31K From Elderly Woman

Published 21 minutes ago | Updated 11 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A home health aide on Long Island is accused of stealing more than $30,000 from an elderly woman who she was caring for

    • Cops say 45-year-old Nancy Cook of East Rockaway forged the 84-year-old victim’s name on more than 100 checks she had written out to herself

    • Cook, who was arrested Wednesday, is charged with third-degree grand larceny and second-degree possession of a forged instrument

    A home health aide on Long Island is accused of stealing more than $30,000 from an elderly woman who she was caring for.

    Police say 45-year-old Nancy Cook of East Rockaway forged the 84-year-old victim’s name on more than 100 checks she had written out to herself.

    Officials say Cook forged the checks over the course of five months, starting back in September and stole about $31,000 from the victim.

    Cook, who was arrested Wednesday, is charged with third-degree grand larceny and second-degree possession of a forged instrument.

    She was arraigned in court Wednesday. It wasn’t clear if she had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

