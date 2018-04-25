What to Know A fire broke out at a four-story apartment building late Tuesday in Queens

One person who was rescued from inside was critically hurt and seven other suffered minor injuries

The cause of the fire in Long Island City on 46th Avenue is still unknown

A person who rescued from a fast-moving fire in Queens late Tuesday is fighting for their life while others were forced out onto fire escapes in a desperate attempt to get to safety, the FDNY says.

Seven other people suffered minor injuries after the blaze broke out around 10:30 p.m. on the first floor of a four-story building on 46th Avenue in Long Island city, according to officials. None of the injured were to firefighters.

Flames ripped through the apartment building, but was quickly put out about an hour later, firefighters said. Once they got inside, they found somebody severely burned and unable to move.

Firefighters dragged him out and paramedics rushed the victim to an area hospital where they are in critical condition, FDNY Chief Mark Ferran said at the scene.

Ferran said crews had a difficult time fighting the fire because one of the nearby hydrants wasn't working. He added that clutter inside one of the apartments added to the struggle.



It wasn't immediately clear what may have sparked the blaze.