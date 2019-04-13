Liquid Thrown on MTA Bus Driver's Face: NYPD

New select bus service in Queens could speed up commute for New Yorkers.

A man on the sidewalk threw a liquid in the face of the driver inside an MTA bus, the NYPD said Saturday.

It's not clear what the liquid was, but the driver, Trelles Robinson, believed it was urine, the MTA said.

Robinson, 43, was taken to a nearby hospital, police said. She had redness around her eyes and felt pain and nausea.

She was driving a BX2 route just before noon on Friday and was stopped at 138th Street and Grand Concourse when the man on the sidewalk threw the liquid in her face, police said.

“This attack is absolutely disgraceful and we will do whatever we can to help NYPD identify the perpetrator," NYC Transit President Andy Byford said in a statement. "My thoughts are with our operator as she works to recover from this deeply troubling incident.”

No one has been arrested. The investigation is ongoing.