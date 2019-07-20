Lightning Causes $30K of Damage to Long Island Animal Shelter

A fountain shattered by lightning (left); a dog from Little Shelter (center); the damaged air conditioner (right)

Lightning struck the grounds of a Long Island animal shelter, shattering a memorial fountain and shooting the shards across the facility, causing $30,000 of damage, the shelter said Saturday.

Little Shelter said its industrial air conditioning unit was destroyed, along with a phone system control panel and the central alarm station were destroyed.

No animals were hurt.

A thunderstorm on Wednesday night was part of the aftermath of Tropical Storm Barry. A lightning bolt struck a tree at the Huntington shelter at about 10 p.m., then traveled to the fountain, the shelter said.

The fountain shattered and pieces of it were strewn across the grounds, with one even flying over the cat building, the shelter said.