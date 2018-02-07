What to Know Casino mogul Steve Wynn has resigned as chairman and CEO of Wynn Resorts amid sexual misconduct allegations

U.S. health authorities say the herbal supplement, kratom, promoted as an alternative pain remedy contains the same chemicals in opioids

After giving birth to her first child, Kylie Jenner revealed the name of her precious little one: Stormi

Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

Casino Mogul Steve Wynn Resigns Amid Sex Misconduct Claims

Casino mogul Steve Wynn has resigned as chairman and CEO of Wynn Resorts amid sexual misconduct allegations. The Las Vegas-based company in a statement said Wynn's resignation was effective immediately. It came less than two weeks after the Wall Street Journal reported that a number of women said Wynn harassed or assaulted them and that one case led to a $7.5 million settlement. The billionaire has vehemently denied the report's allegations, which he attributes to a campaign led by his ex-wife. An attorney for Elaine Wynn has denied that she instigated the news report. Wynn now faces investigations by gambling regulators in Nevada and Massachusetts, where the company is building a roughly $2.4 billion casino just outside Boston. The company earlier said a committee of independent directors would investigate the allegations that surfaced Jan. 26.

Sister of North Korean Leader to Come to South for Olympics



North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister, an increasingly prominent figure in the country's leadership, will be part of the North's delegation to the South Korean Winter Olympics, officials said. Kim Yo Jong, believed to be in her late 20s or early 30s, would be the first member of North Korea's ruling family to visit South Korea since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War. Analysts say her inclusion in the Olympic delegation shows North Korea's ambition to use the Olympics to break out from diplomatic isolation by improving relations with the South, which it could use as a bridge for approaching the United States. By sending a youthful, photogenic person who will undoubtedly attract international attention during the Olympics, North Korea is also trying to construct a fresher and warmer public image and defuse potential U.S. efforts to use the Pyeongchang Games to highlight the North's brutal human rights record, experts say. South Korea's Unification Ministry said North Korea informed it that Kim Yo Jong, first vice director of the Central Committee of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party, would be part of the delegation led by the country's nominal head of state, Kim Yong Nam.

Shutdown Less Likely as Senate Closes in on Budget Agreement

Buoyed by the sudden likelihood of a budget pact, lawmakers are on track avoid a repeat of last month’s government shutdown — though President Trump unexpectedly raised the possibility of closing things down again if he can't have his way on immigration. Trump's comments were strikingly disconnected from the progress on Capitol Hill, where the House passed a short-term spending measure and Senate leaders were closing in on a larger, long-term pact ahead of a Thursday night deadline. The broader agreement would award whopping spending increases to both the Pentagon and domestic federal programs, as well as approve overdue disaster relief money and, perhaps, crucial legislation to increase the government's borrowing limit and avoid possible default. Democratic leaders have dropped their strategy of using the funding fight to extract concessions on immigration, specifically on seeking extended protections for the "Dreamer" immigrants who have lived in the country illegally since they were children. Instead, the Democrats prepared to cut a deal that would reap tens of billions of dollars for other priorities — including combatting opioids — while taking their chances on solving the immigration impasse later.

SpaceX's Big New Rocket Blasts Off, Puts Sports Car Into Orbit

SpaceX's big new rocket blasted off on its first test flight, carrying a red electric sports car aiming for an endless road trip past Mars. The Falcon Heavy rose from the same launch pad used by NASA nearly 50 years ago to send men to the moon. With liftoff, the Heavy became the most powerful rocket in use today, doubling the liftoff punch of its closest competitor. For SpaceX, the private rocket company run by Elon Musk, it was a mostly triumphant test of a new, larger rocket designed to hoist supersize satellites as well as equipment to the moon, Mars or other far-flung points. For the test flight, a red sports car made by another of Musk's companies, Tesla, was the unusual cargo, enclosed in protective covering for the launch. The three boosters and 27 engines roared to life at Kennedy Space Center, as thousands watched from surrounding beaches, bridges and roads, jamming the highways in scenes unmatched since NASA's last space shuttle flight. At SpaceX Mission Control in Southern California, employees screamed, whistled and raised pumped fists into the air as the launch commentators called off each milestone. Millions more watched online, making it the second biggest livestream in YouTube history.

Herbal Supplement Contains Opioids, FDA Says

U.S. health authorities say an herbal supplement promoted as an alternative pain remedy contains the same chemicals found in opioids, the addictive family of drugs at the center of a national addiction crisis. The Food and Drug Administration analysis makes it more likely that the supplement, kratom, could be banned by the federal government. The FDA also said it has identified 44 reports of death involving kratom since 2011, up from 36 reported in November. Sold in various capsules and powders, kratom has gained popularity in the U.S. as a treatment for pain, anxiety and drug dependence. Proponents argue that the substance is safer than opioid painkillers like OxyContin and Vicodin, which have contributed to an epidemic of drug abuse. More than 63,000 Americans died in 2016 from drug overdoses, mostly from opioids. FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb reiterated that there are no FDA-approved medical uses for kratom, which is derived from a plant native to Southeast Asia.

Kylie Jenner Reveals Name of Her First Child

After giving birth to her first child, Kylie Jenner revealed the name of her precious little one: Stormi! The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star revealed the name on Instagram. Rumors of Jenner's pregnancy first started spreading in September 2017. Multiple outlets reported the makeup guru was expecting a child with boyfriend Travis Scott. However, she wasn't the only sister rumored to be pregnant. That same month several sources told E! News Khloe Kardashian is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Kim Kardashian West also confirmed she is expecting a third child via surrogate with husband Kanye West. She later let it slip they are expecting a girl. Although Jenner remained tightlipped about the pregnancy, she shared several cryptic posts before the baby's arrival