Kim Wants Summit With Trump, Nuke Talks, Moon Says

Following days of talks between the two Koreas, South Korean president Moon Jae-in said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wants a quick summit with President Trump. Additionally, he said Kim wants U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to come to Pyongyang for nuke talks. A better-than-expected outcome of the summit between the two Koreas immediately kick-started stalled negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang, boosting Trump's high-stakes push to get the North to give up its nuclear weapons by the end of his first term in office. But it left open a burning question: Will the concessions North Korean leader Kim is offering be enough to persuade the U.S. to meet any of his demands? Trump, characteristically, hailed the result of the talks in Pyongyang between Kim and Moon as "very exciting" and a sign of "tremendous progress" in his effort to get North Korea to denuclearize, which Kim agreed to do in vague terms when he met with Trump himself in Singapore in June.

How Puerto Rico's Most Vulnerable Died After Hurricane Maria

Along with post-storm conditions, each death has a complex mix of causes that can include serious pre-existing conditions and individual decisions by patients, caregivers and doctors, making it difficult to definitively apportion blame in every case. But critics say many could have been saved by better preparation and emergency response. Hurricane Maria’s true death toll has fueled debate since the first days of the storm, in large part because of the near-unique nature of the disaster. The United States' deadliest hurricanes have killed most of their victims with powerful winds and flooding in the hours and days immediately before and after landfall. The National Hurricane Center says Katrina struck Louisiana and other states in 2005 it caused 1,500 direct deaths and 300 indirect ones from causes like heart attacks and failed medical equipment. Largely due to decades of neglect and years of fiscal crisis, the Puerto Rican electrical grid collapsed into the United States' longest-ever blackout after Maria hit on Sept. 20, 2017. That spawned a long and deadly tail for the storm, with hundreds of deaths coming long after the first weeks of the storm, as medical equipment failed and sick people weakened in the suffocating heat. Researchers from George Washington University hired by Puerto Rico's government estimated last month that 2,975 people had died because of Maria in the six months after landfall, a number Puerto Rico accepted as official.

New FDA Campaign Hopes to Scare Teens Away From E-Cigarettes

The federal government is hoping it can scare American teens away from e-cigarette use. The Food and Drug Administration is rolling out a new campaign of videos aimed at graphically illustrating the dangers of e-cigarettes and so-called “vaping.” Teen e-cigarette use rose to 12 percent in 2017, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which found more than 2 million middle and high school students used the devices that year, making them the most popular cigarette problem in the group for the fourth straight year. The campaign, called "The Real Cost," will feature posters in school bathrooms and advertisements on social media sites popular among children, like YouTube and Facebook. The FDA's Kathy Crosby said it would be "snarky and irreverent," with messages like, "Strangely enough, some kids come here to put crap into their bodies," according to NBC News.

Maroon 5 to Headline 2019 Super Bowl Halftime Show, Report Says

Maroon 5 is set to headline the 2019 Super Bowl Halftime Show, E! News has learned. Adam Levine and bandmates James Valentine, Jesse Carmichael, Mickey Madden, Matt Flynn, PJ Morton and Sam Farrar will take the stage on Feb. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta during Super Bowl LIII. Neither the band or nor the NFL has yet to comment publicly on the Super Bowl news.

LeBron James' 'Space Jam 2' Adds Ryan Coogler to Team

"Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler is joining LeBron James and the "Space Jam 2" team. James' production company SpringHill Entertainment tweeted Coogler will produce the sequel to the 1996 movie that featured Michael Jordan alongside Warner Bros.' animated characters. "Random Acts of Flyness" creator Terence Nance will direct James, and Bugs Bunny, in the film. According to The Hollywood Reporter, which first reported the news, production is tentatively slated to begin in 2019 during the NBA off season.