What to Know A man called 911 late Monday to report a possible kidnapping in Lodi, New Jersey, police said in a Facebook post Tuesday

The 911 caller said a young adult female with blonde hair was taken by two men in an SUV near Summer and Autumn streets around 9:20 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lodi Police Department at 973-473-7600

Police in a Bergen County community are asking for help in a possible kidnapping case.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, Lodi police said they got a 911 call about a potential abduction near Summer and Autumn streets, the area behind the old Kmart, shortly before 9:30 p.m. the prior evening.

The caller said he heard a young woman yell, "No, get off me!" and noticed a man grab her and put her into a white SUV. Another man was behind the wheel and drove off when the two got inside, he said.

According to the 911 caller, the victim appeared to be a young adult white female around 5 feet 6 inches tall with blonde hair. She was wearing a gray V-neck sweater and blue jeans, the caller said.

Little descriptive detail of the two men the caller reported to be involved was provided. The caller described one of the men as wearing a long-sleeved black shirt and dark blue jeans. He described the other as a short haired-man with a medium to large build. The SUV may have been a Nissan or Toyota and had particularly large red tail lights, dirty silver rims and possibly a cross hanging from the rear-view mirror.

At this point, Lodi police aren't sure if anyone was kidnapped, much less who the potential victim may have been. They are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lodi Police Department at 973-473-7600.