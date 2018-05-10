Authorities have arrested a suspect they say tried to kidnap a 3-year-old boy, snatching his stroller right from under the nose of the child's grandmother outside a Brooklyn supermarket Monday.

The boy and his grandma, 63, were in front of Thanksgiving Supermarket on 86th Street shortly before 4 p.m. that day when the man started to push the stroller away from the grandmother as she looked away.

She noticed him shortly thereafter, but he was already walking down the sidewalk with the stroller, according to surveillance video. She chased him down.

The man left the stroller, along with the toddler, on the street and ran off west down 86th Street. The boy wasn't hurt.



Vigilant Grandma Stops Potential Kidnap of Toddler

Police released surveillance video of the suspect walking down the street with the stroller. Rana Novini reports. (Published Wednesday, May 9, 2018)

The NYPD said the suspect was arrested without incident just before 10 p.m. Wednesday and was being held at the 62nd Precinct as of early Thursday morning. Further information on the man was not immediately available.